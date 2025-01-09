North Korea has lost 4,000 soldiers in war against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that North Korean forces fighting alongside Russian troops against the Ukrainian military have sustained 4,000 casualties, both killed and wounded in action.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Zelenskyy at a speech during the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Putin has not just maintained his investments in aggression. He's doubling them. He's even started hiring soldiers from North Korea to continue this war."

Details: The Ukrainian president noted that North Korea is learning modern methods of warfare. "They have no value for their people. To date, they have lost 4,000 people," Zelenskyy stated.

Background:

US intelligence believes that the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia was initiated by North Korea rather than by Russia.

The Pentagon predicted an increase in casualties among the North Korean military, which continues to take part in the fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian troops are conducting operations.

Zelenskyy reported that the number of North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in action in Kursk Oblast in December exceeded 3,000.

