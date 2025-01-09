North Korea has lost 4,000 soldiers in war against Ukraine – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that North Korean forces fighting alongside Russian troops against the Ukrainian military have sustained 4,000 casualties, both killed and wounded in action.
Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Zelenskyy at a speech during the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Putin has not just maintained his investments in aggression. He's doubling them. He's even started hiring soldiers from North Korea to continue this war."
Details: The Ukrainian president noted that North Korea is learning modern methods of warfare. "They have no value for their people. To date, they have lost 4,000 people," Zelenskyy stated.
Background:
- US intelligence believes that the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia was initiated by North Korea rather than by Russia.
- The Pentagon predicted an increase in casualties among the North Korean military, which continues to take part in the fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian troops are conducting operations.
- Zelenskyy reported that the number of North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in action in Kursk Oblast in December exceeded 3,000.
