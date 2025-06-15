Russian forces attack Kupiansk: three women injured

The aftermath of a previous Russian attack on Kupiansk. Photo: Kupiansk Prosecutor’s Office

Three women were injured in a Russian attack on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Sunday 15 June. One of them has been taken to hospital.

Source: Ukraine's National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "Russian forces used multiple-launch rocket systems and unmanned aerial vehicles to strike Kupiansk during the day on 15 June.

A house was damaged. Three women were injured.

A 70-year-old local resident was taken to hospital with blast injuries. Two other women aged 27 and 62 suffered acute stress reactions."

