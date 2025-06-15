Zelenskyy: Russia planning further attacks on energy sector, including nuclear generation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia is planning further attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector, with infrastructure related to nuclear generation also under threat.

Details: The president said he had held a meeting with military officials, the Security Service of Ukraine and government representatives on protecting Ukrainian infrastructure from Russian strikes. In his words, "there are no signs that anyone in Moscow is preparing to end the war or take diplomacy seriously".

Quote: "Russia is planning further attacks on our energy sector – attacks that may be less visible to the world right now because all eyes are on the situation in the Middle East. Our partners’ intelligence services have the relevant data. Specific information on the Russian threat to Ukraine’s nuclear power infrastructure has been passed by Ukraine’s Minister of Energy to the IAEA and Mr. Witkoff. The Minister of Defence of Ukraine has conveyed information to his US counterpart."

More details: The president received reports from the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Chief of the General Staff.

"The details remain classified, but the outcomes of today’s discussions must have a tangible impact on the situation," he wrote.

Zelenskyy also received a report on the aftermath of the strike on Poltava Oblast.

"We discussed the current development of Russian strike capabilities and accordingly set tasks for strengthening Ukraine’s air defence," he added.

