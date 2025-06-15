All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Russia's strike on Kremenchuk energy facility is spit in face of peace efforts

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 15 June 2025, 22:44
Zelenskyy: Russia's strike on Kremenchuk energy facility is spit in face of peace efforts
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russia's strike on energy infrastructure in the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast a spit in the face of all international efforts to stop the war.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the Russians had conducted a combined strike deliberately targeting the energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Russians used different missile types in this strike – cruise, ballistic, and air-launched ballistic missiles. They also used drones – Iranian Shahed drones – to complicate the work of our air defence systems. A significant number of missiles and drones were intercepted. No people were injured. However, unfortunately, energy infrastructure was damaged. 

This is Russia's spit in the face of everything the international community is trying to do to stop this war. It happened right after Putin's conversation with Trump. After the Americans asked us not to strike Russian energy facilities. At the same time as Putin tries to portray himself as a mediator for the Middle East and attempts to somehow assist his accomplices in Tehran."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the war "could have ended long ago if the world had reacted to Russia in a principled way instead of falling for its manipulation and lies".

Background: On the night of 14-15 June, Russian forces launched a large-scale combined attack using missiles and UAVs on Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast. The attack targeted energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyPoltava Oblastenergy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets
Doctor says removal of "Glory to Russia" burn mark from Ukrainian POW will be painful
Zelenskyy's first visit to Austria begins – photos
EU will not lower Russian oil price cap without G7 backing – sources from EU
Ukraine receives another 1,245 bodies of fallen Ukrainians, repatriation under Istanbul agreements completed
Level of people's trust in Zelenskyy decreases – survey
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Russia planning further attacks on energy sector, including nuclear generation
Hungary's foreign minister accuses EU and Ukraine of plotting imaginary anti-Hungarian economic plan
Zelenskyy: We need more effective technological responses to Russian attack drones
RECENT NEWS
20:56
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure four civilians
20:55
EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
20:43
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Austrian chancellor in Vienna
20:39
Canada to announce additional support for Ukraine at G7 summit
20:00
Trump: There would be no war in Ukraine if Russia was still in G8
19:58
EXPLAINERHow the US was gripped by protests and why Trump is escalating the situation
19:48
Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions
18:36
Ukrainian power engineers come under Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:34
Slovak PM declares his support for Ukraine's EU accession
18:02
Hungary vetoes EU Energy Council plan to ban Russian oil and gas imports – Hungarian foreign minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: