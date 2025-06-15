Zelenskyy: Russia's strike on Kremenchuk energy facility is spit in face of peace efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russia's strike on energy infrastructure in the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast a spit in the face of all international efforts to stop the war.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the Russians had conducted a combined strike deliberately targeting the energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk.

Quote: "The Russians used different missile types in this strike – cruise, ballistic, and air-launched ballistic missiles. They also used drones – Iranian Shahed drones – to complicate the work of our air defence systems. A significant number of missiles and drones were intercepted. No people were injured. However, unfortunately, energy infrastructure was damaged.

This is Russia's spit in the face of everything the international community is trying to do to stop this war. It happened right after Putin's conversation with Trump. After the Americans asked us not to strike Russian energy facilities. At the same time as Putin tries to portray himself as a mediator for the Middle East and attempts to somehow assist his accomplices in Tehran."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the war "could have ended long ago if the world had reacted to Russia in a principled way instead of falling for its manipulation and lies".

Background: On the night of 14-15 June, Russian forces launched a large-scale combined attack using missiles and UAVs on Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast. The attack targeted energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities.

