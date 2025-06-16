Russia loses 1,200 soldiers over past day
Monday, 16 June 2025, 07:28
Russia has lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,005,060 (+1,200) military personnel;
- 10,939 (+2) tanks;
- 22,811 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,208 (+18) artillery systems;
- 1,418 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,187 (+1) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 40,804 (+95) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,346 (+9) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 52,096 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,916 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
