Ukrainian Armed Forces explain how mobilisation plans are determined

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine determines mobilisation plans based on the needs of specific military units, taking into account their losses, functional purpose, manning levels and the situation on the front line.

Details: The Ground Forces Command clarified that mobilisation plans are allocated based on data from the Oberih information system, a state register containing information on all conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists aged 17 to 60, which takes into account the number of conscripts in each oblast. This allows mobilisation tasks to be assigned to military enlistment offices based on the actual human resources available in each area, the command said.

In practice, the General Staff determines the total personnel requirements to staff the units; regional enlistment offices receive scheduled mobilisation targets and distribute them to district-level centres; district enlistment offices then compile individual lists, issue call-ups, deliver draft notices, and handle accounting and notification.

At the same time, the Communications Directorate noted that fulfilling mobilisation plans is one of the measures for implementing legislation on military duty and service, mobilisation preparation, and mobilisation itself.

In the event of failure or improper performance of duties, a commander must remind the service member of their obligations and, if necessary, impose disciplinary action.

In addition, violations of legislation on defence, mobilisation preparation and mobilisation may result in fines for military personnel of the enlistment offices [Article 210.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences of Ukraine].

