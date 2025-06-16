All Sections
Ukrainian foreign minister urges G7 to impose US$30 oil price cap and energy sanctions on Russia

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukMonday, 16 June 2025, 11:46
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Facebook

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for tougher energy sanctions against Russia after Russia bombarded Kremenchuk and ahead of the G7 summit in Canada.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha noted that the barbaric attack on Kremenchuk's energy infrastructure is part of Russia's campaign to bomb Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure.

In his opinion, Moscow intends to attack Ukraine's energy system while the world's attention is focused on the Middle East.

"This is especially cynical given Putin's ongoing attempts to imitate constructiveness toward US peace efforts. In reality, he shows complete disregard for them by ramping up terror against Ukraine," Sybiha said.

He believes that Ukraine's partners' strategy should be to deal a powerful blow to the Russian energy sector with devastating sanctions.

"Oil price cap of US$30, new restrictions on ‘shadow fleet’ and its captains, and other energy sanctions. Hit Putin where it hurts – this will advance, not impede, the peace process," Sybiha stressed.

Background:

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia needs to be put under more pressure to ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine. Before the summit, she called on the G7 countries to tighten sanctions to achieve this goal.
  • In view of the deadlock in diplomatic negotiations, the European Union intends to adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia, but so far it has not been possible to persuade US President Donald Trump, who does not want to put pressure on Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, to impose new sanctions on the part of the United States. Trump has stated that he does not want sanctions to interfere with the achievement of a ceasefire.
  • As reported by European Pravda, on 10 June, the European Commission presented the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

