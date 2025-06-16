Russia illegally transships oil in open waters near EU

Russia has been conducting illegal ship-to-ship oil transfers in open waters near Greece, using uninsured tankers and circumventing sanctions.

Details: Since July 2024, the Russian tanker IMO 9247443 has been operating without Western insurance, conducting illicit ship-to-ship oil transfers in international waters near Greece and Cyprus.

The agency stated that such operations are non-transparent, pose environmental risks and enable evasion of sanctions oversight.

DIU revealed this tanker serves as a floating hub for distributing Russian oil subject to international sanctions. The War&Sanctions portal has published data on 577 vessels, including 159 active members of Russia's shadow fleet, as well as the names of 55 captains.

Russia has actively employed tactics such as disabling AIS, conducting night-time STS operations, spoofing navigation data and using shell companies. These transfers often occur at night, without lights or insurance, significantly increasing the risk of major accidents.

