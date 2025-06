Ukrainian power engineers come under Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian forces have attacked power engineers from DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Quote: "A first-person view drone has attacked a DTEK crew in a frontline town in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Details: The power engineers were unharmed, the press service said.

Background: On 16 May, a DTEK repair crew came under fire in Donetsk Oblast.

