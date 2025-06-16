All Sections
EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 16 June 2025, 20:55
The Council of the European Union has extended sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol until 23 June 2026.

Source: an official statement by the Council of the EU on Monday 16 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU first introduced these sanctions in June 2014. They include a ban on imports of goods from illegally annexed Crimea and Sevastopol into the European Union, as well as prohibitions on infrastructure and financial investments and the provision of tourism services in these regions.

In addition, the export of certain goods and technologies to Crimean companies or for use in Crimea is banned, particularly in the areas of transport, telecommunications and energy. Restrictions also apply to the supply of equipment used for oil, gas and mineral exploration and extraction.

The European Union has once again confirmed that it does not recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol and strongly condemns it as a violation of international law. Brussels emphasised that the annexation contradicts the fundamental principles of the international community.

The EU statement highlights that since 2022, Russia has violated Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity further by launching an unprovoked and unjustified war.

Background:

  • The EU is currently preparing its 18th package of sanctions against Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The draft includes a proposal to lower the price cap on Russian oil from US$60 to US$45 per barrel.
  • However, it was reported that the European Union will not unilaterally reduce the price cap on Russian oil from US$60 to US$45 per barrel, as this initiative is unlikely to be supported by the Group of Seven (G7).
  • The European Commission has proposed that the sanctions package should include additional measures against Belarus and sanctions targeting software used by Russian banks. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

