DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the evening of 16 June that the Russians had advanced near settlements in Donetsk and Sumy oblasts.

Source: DeepState

Details: The analysts' reports indicated that Russian troops had advanced near the village of Yablunivka in Sumy Oblast.

In addition, the Russians made gains in Donetsk Oblast, including the settlements of Hrodivka, Komar, Zaporizhzhia and Fedorivka.

Reminder: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of 22:00 on 16 June, 136 combat clashes had occurred on the battlefield, with 42 being on the Pokrovsk front and 31 on the northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk fronts.

