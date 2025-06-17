Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: woman injured, damage recorded

A woman has been injured, buildings have been damaged and fires have broken out due to a large-scale Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy is conducting a large-scale attack on Kyiv Oblast with drones and missiles. Residential areas in the oblast are under attack.

Sadly, a 55-year-old woman has been injured in the Vyshhorod district. She has a cut on her right shoulder. Medical treatment is being provided."

Details: In addition, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that windows had been shattered in a house.

A fire broke out on the roof of a house in the Brovary district. A fire was also recorded in an outbuilding on business premises.

