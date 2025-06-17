All Sections
Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 17 June 2025, 06:22
High-rise building and student accommodation damaged in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia – video
Broken window. Screenshot

Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, has reported that a high-rise building and student accommodation were damaged in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 17 June.

Source: Fedorov on social media

Details: Fedorov reported that a high-rise building and student accommodation had been damaged in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

The blast wave shattered windows in over 50 apartments.

In addition, nearly 30 garages in a garage cooperative were damaged.

Fedorov added that no casualties had been recorded this time.

Background: On the night of 16-17 June, explosions were heard and a fire broke out at a business in Zaporizhzhia amid the threat of Russian missiles in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

