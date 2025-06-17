Front line sees 186 combat clashes, a third of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 186 combat clashes have occurred between Ukrainian defenders and Russian forces over the past 24 hours, with 56 of them taking place on the Pokrovsk front and 38 on the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 June

Details: In total, 186 combat clashes have been recorded over the past day.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 Russian assault operations.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces attempted to assault Ukrainian positions four times near the settlements of Dovhenke and Kamianka.

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian attacks took place over the past day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove and towards the settlements of Holubivka and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked seven times, attempting to push forward to the settlements of Kopanky, Nadiia, Hrekivka, Ridkodub and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, Russian forces launched one assault on Ukrainian positions near the village of Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 12 combat clashes were recorded in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka and Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces conducted 18 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Dyliivka and towards the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 56 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Promin, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Kotliarivka, Novopavlivka, Andriivka and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces conducted 28 attacks near the settlements of Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr and Burlatske and towards the settlements of Zaporizhzhia and Shevchenko.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults near the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled two Russian assaults near the village of Nesterianka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack near the Antonivka Bridge.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force, Rocket Forces and Artillery have struck eight clusters of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment, five artillery systems and another important target belonging to the Russians.

