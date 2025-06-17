18 June declared day of mourning in Kyiv after deadly Russian attack

18 June has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of the people killed in a large-scale Russian attack on the capital on the night of 16-17 June.

Source: Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko

Quote: "18 June has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of the people killed in the enemy’s large-scale attack on the capital. On this day, flags on all municipal buildings will be flown at half-mast. It is also recommended that national flags be lowered on buildings owned by both the state and private entities."

Advertisement:

Details: All entertainment events will be banned in the city on 18 June.

Background: Early reports indicate that 15 people were killed and another 114 injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!