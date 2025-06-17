All Sections
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 14 people and injures 114; body fragments retrieved – photo, video

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 June 2025, 11:16
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 14 people and injures 114; body fragments retrieved – photo, video
Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, UP

Early reports have indicated that 14 people were killed and 114 injured in a large-scale Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 16-17 June. The data on fatalities varies, as emergency workers have been occasionally recovering body parts.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on air on the Kyiv TV channel; representative of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "According to early reports, there are already 14 confirmed fatalities in Kyiv. The information is being confirmed."

Details: As of 10:00, 114 people have been reported injured, with 68 of them taken to hospital, particularly two children in a serious condition.

Quote: "The identities of four people killed have been established. The identities of 10 more people are being confirmed. Moreover, there are people missing due to the Russian strike on a residential building in the Solomianskyi district. "

Updated: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) told Ukrainska Pravda that the number of fatalities in the Russian attack on Kyiv had risen, as one more body had been removed from under the rubble.

Quote: "We have one more fatality. A man's body was removed from under the rubble."

More details: The SES reported that a search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Later, SES spokesperson Svitlana Vodolaha told UP that currently 14 people had been confirmed dead. She stated that the data on the number of fatalities varies because the emergency workers are occasionally discovering body parts. 

A video from the scene shows that an entire section of a residential high-rise building in Kyiv has been destroyed.

Klitschko said over 40 apartments had been destroyed.

"People may be trapped under the rubble. We do not rule out that the death toll may increase," he added.

Klymenko reported that 27 locations in different districts of the capital had come under the Russian attack, including residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure facilities.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Oleksandr Kovtunov, Head of Darnytskyi District Administration, on Telegram

Klymenko said rescue workers had managed to free people from building stairwells, apartments and from under the rubble.

"The video shows one of the rescued residents of the building," he noted.

He added that another six people had been injured in Odesa Oblast and one person each in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

Background: On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital and destruction was recorded there. Initially, forty people were reported injured.

Kyivdronesmissile strikecasualties
