Russians attack Kherson with drones, injuring 12 people

Twelve people have sustained injuries in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district following Russian drone attacks.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The Russians have changed their tactics for using UAVs – they have been attacking Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district en masse since early morning. In just one hour, at least 11 people were injured in the drone attacks. All of them are receiving the necessary medical assistance."

Details: Prokudin later clarified that the number of those who sustained injuries had risen to 12.

Local authorities noted that a 36-year-old man suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to the head and chest. A 51-year-old woman has blast trauma, concussion and shrapnel wounds to the face.

A 60-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman have blast trauma and shrapnel wounds, and both have been hospitalised.

"We are taking all necessary measures to counter enemy UAVs and are adapting to the enemy's new tactics. This takes time," Prokudin said.

He urged residents not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.

