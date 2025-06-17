Russians attack Nikopol: one killed, two injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person has been killed and two others have been injured in Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; DTEK on Telegram

Quote from State Emergency Service: "A man, 63, was killed in the attack."

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Lysak reported that the 63-year-old man was killed in a Russian artillery strike.

He added that two other men had been injured by an FPV drone strike.

The State Emergency Service reported that the Russians had struck a car with a UAV on the premises of a house. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by firefighters.

A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. A 37-year-old man will be treated on an outpatient basis.

DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, reported that power engineers had been injured.

Emergency workers. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"The infrastructure, an educational institution, houses and outbuildings were damaged. The car was destroyed," Lysak added.

