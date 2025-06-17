All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Nikopol: one killed, two injured – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 June 2025, 13:56
Russians attack Nikopol: one killed, two injured – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person has been killed and two others have been injured in Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; DTEK on Telegram

Quote from State Emergency Service: "A man, 63, was killed in the attack."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Lysak reported that the 63-year-old man was killed in a Russian artillery strike.

He added that two other men had been injured by an FPV drone strike. 

The State Emergency Service reported that the Russians had struck a car with a UAV on the premises of a house. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by firefighters.

A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. A 37-year-old man will be treated on an outpatient basis.

DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, reported that power engineers had been injured.

 
Emergency workers.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"The infrastructure, an educational institution, houses and outbuildings were damaged. The car was destroyed," Lysak added.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Nikopolcasualties
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
Nikopol
Four injured in Russian drone attack on grocery shop in Nikopol
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging businesses, houses and church – photos
Russians attack Nikopol: shops, a sports club and two high-rise buildings damaged – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: