Russians attack Nikopol: one killed, two injured – photos
One person has been killed and two others have been injured in Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; DTEK on Telegram
Quote from State Emergency Service: "A man, 63, was killed in the attack."
Details: Lysak reported that the 63-year-old man was killed in a Russian artillery strike.
He added that two other men had been injured by an FPV drone strike.
The State Emergency Service reported that the Russians had struck a car with a UAV on the premises of a house. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by firefighters.
A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. A 37-year-old man will be treated on an outpatient basis.
DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, reported that power engineers had been injured.
"The infrastructure, an educational institution, houses and outbuildings were damaged. The car was destroyed," Lysak added.
