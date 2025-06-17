Russian attack on Kyiv kills 14, prosecutors report – photos
As of the latest update, 14 people have been killed in Kyiv during a massive Russian attack on the night of 16-17 June 2025.
Source: Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: "In the capital, prosecutors, in cooperation with investigators, are continuing to document the consequences of a war crime committed by the Russian Federation. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. According to the information available, people may still be under the rubble."
Details: As of 18:40, the death toll in Kyiv from the overnight Russian attack was confirmed at 13.
Updated: Emergency workers reported at 19:50 that one additional body had been recovered from the rubble of a nine-storey building on Václav Havel Boulevard in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. Rescue operations are ongoing.
In total, 14 people have died and 117 have been injured in Kyiv.
Background:
- On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Early reports indicated that 14 people had been killed and more than a hundred injured in the capital.
- Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kyiv oblasts were also attacked during the night.
- Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed 428 drones and missiles out of 472 launched against Ukraine on the night of 16-17 June. Hits were recorded in 10 locations and debris fell in 34 others.
