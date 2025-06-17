Russian attack on Kyiv kills 14, prosecutors report – photos

As of the latest update, 14 people have been killed in Kyiv during a massive Russian attack on the night of 16-17 June 2025.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "In the capital, prosecutors, in cooperation with investigators, are continuing to document the consequences of a war crime committed by the Russian Federation. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. According to the information available, people may still be under the rubble."

Details: As of 18:40, the death toll in Kyiv from the overnight Russian attack was confirmed at 13.

Updated: Emergency workers reported at 19:50 that one additional body had been recovered from the rubble of a nine-storey building on Václav Havel Boulevard in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. Rescue operations are ongoing.

In total, 14 people have died and 117 have been injured in Kyiv.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Early reports indicated that 14 people had been killed and more than a hundred injured in the capital.

Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kyiv oblasts were also attacked during the night.

Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed 428 drones and missiles out of 472 launched against Ukraine on the night of 16-17 June. Hits were recorded in 10 locations and debris fell in 34 others.

