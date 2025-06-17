All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Kyiv kills 14, prosecutors report – photos

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 June 2025, 19:39
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 14, prosecutors report – photos
A destroyed building in Kyiv. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

As of the latest update, 14 people have been killed in Kyiv during a massive Russian attack on the night of 16-17 June 2025.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "In the capital, prosecutors, in cooperation with investigators, are continuing to document the consequences of a war crime committed by the Russian Federation. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. According to the information available, people may still be under the rubble."

Advertisement:

Details: As of 18:40, the death toll in Kyiv from the overnight Russian attack was confirmed at 13.

Updated: Emergency workers reported at 19:50 that one additional body had been recovered from the rubble of a nine-storey building on Václav Havel Boulevard in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. Rescue operations are ongoing.

In total, 14 people have died and 117 have been injured in Kyiv.

 
 

Background: 

  • On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Early reports indicated that 14 people had been killed and more than a hundred injured in the capital.
  • Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kyiv oblasts were also attacked during the night.
  • Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed 428 drones and missiles out of 472 launched against Ukraine on the night of 16-17 June. Hits were recorded in 10 locations and debris fell in 34 others.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivattackcasualties
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
Kyiv
Kyiv mayor confirms 10 people killed in Russian overnight attack
Five bodies recovered from under rubble in Kyiv
Historic Kyiv Polytechnic building damaged in overnight Russian attack – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: