Ukraine's air defence forces down 428 aerial assets, repelling Russia's large-scale attack, hits recorded in 10 locations

Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed 428 drones and missiles out of 472 launched against Ukraine on the night of 16-17 June. The hits were recorded in 10 locations, and debris fell in 34 locations.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on social media

Details: It is noted that from 20:00 on 16 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 472 aerial assets:

- 440 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia; about 280 of them were Shahed drones;

- two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from Russia’s Tambov Oblast;

- 16 Kh-101 cruise missiles from strategic aviation aircraft from Russia’s Saratov Oblast;

- four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

- nine Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles from tactical aircraft from the airspace of Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts in Russia;

- one Kh-31P anti-radiation missile.

The main target of the Russian attacks was Kyiv.

As of 10:00, air defence forces destroyed 428 Russian aerial assets; 262 were shot down and 166 disappeared from radar:

- 239 Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) were shot down; 163 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare;

- two Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (one disappeared from radar);

- 15 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

- eight Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles (one disappeared from radar);

- one Kh-31P anti-radiation missile (disappeared from radar).

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the hits from the Russian aerial weapons were recorded in 10 locations, with debris falling in 34 locations.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Early reports indicate that 14 people had been killed and 99 wounded in the capital.

Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv oblasts were also attacked during the night.

