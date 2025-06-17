All Sections
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 16, 134 injured – photos

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 June 2025, 23:31
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 16, 134 injured – photos
Rescue workers operating at the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The bodies of three more people have been recovered from under the rubble of a nine-storey building in Kyiv partially destroyed by a Russian strike.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The bodies of 11 people had been recovered from under the rubble of the building in the Solomianskyi district as of 23:20. The search operation is ongoing.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that a total of 16 people had been killed and 134 injured in the attack on the capital on the night of 16-17 June.

Background: 

  • On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Early reports indicated that 14 people had been killed and over 100 wounded in the capital.
  • Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv oblasts were also attacked during the night.
  • Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 428 drones and missiles out of 472 launched against Ukraine. Hits were recorded in 10 locations and debris fell in 34 locations.

