Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 16, 134 injured – photos

The bodies of three more people have been recovered from under the rubble of a nine-storey building in Kyiv partially destroyed by a Russian strike.

Details: The bodies of 11 people had been recovered from under the rubble of the building in the Solomianskyi district as of 23:20. The search operation is ongoing.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that a total of 16 people had been killed and 134 injured in the attack on the capital on the night of 16-17 June.

On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Early reports indicated that 14 people had been killed and over 100 wounded in the capital.

Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv oblasts were also attacked during the night.

Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 428 drones and missiles out of 472 launched against Ukraine. Hits were recorded in 10 locations and debris fell in 34 locations.

