Merz and Macron call for increased pressure on Russia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOWednesday, 18 June 2025, 00:25
Merz and Macron call for increased pressure on Russia
Zelenskyy and foreign leaders in Canada on 17 June. Merz on X 

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have urged the international community to ramp up pressure on Russia following the G7 summit in Canada.

Source: Merz and Macron on X (Twitter)

Quote from Merz: "I am returning to Germany cautiously optimistic that the US will decide to impose further sanctions against Russia. We must do everything we can to end the war against Ukraine as soon as possible. The ball is in Moscow's court."

Quote from Macron: "With President Zelenskyy at the G7. We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people after last night’s massive Russian strikes. We are determined to increase pressure on Russia to accept the immediate and unconditional ceasefire that Ukraine is ready for."

Background: Speaking to G7 leaders in Canada on 17 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States has the power to force Russia to end its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and that working with Trump is essential to this effort.

