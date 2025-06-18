All Sections
Canadian PM: G7 leaders prepared to consider all pressure options on Russia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOWednesday, 18 June 2025, 05:34
Canadian PM: G7 leaders prepared to consider all pressure options on Russia
Mark Carney at the G7 summit. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who chaired the latest G7 summit, has stated that the G7 leaders supported US President Donald Trump’s efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and are ready to explore all options for exerting maximum pressure on Russia.

Source: a statement by Carney

Details: Carney’s statement summarises the outcomes of the G7 summit held in Kananaskis in Alberta on 15-17 June. Among other issues, it tackles Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Quote: "G7 Leaders expressed support for President Trump’s efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. They recognised that Ukraine has committed to an unconditional ceasefire, and they agreed that Russia must do the same. 

G7 Leaders are resolute in exploring all options to maximise pressure on Russia, including financial sanctions. The G7 met with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, Mark Rutte to discuss their support for a strong and sovereign Ukraine, including budgetary defence and recovery and reconstruction support."

Background: 

