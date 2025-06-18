Canadian PM: G7 leaders prepared to consider all pressure options on Russia

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who chaired the latest G7 summit, has stated that the G7 leaders supported US President Donald Trump’s efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and are ready to explore all options for exerting maximum pressure on Russia.

Source: a statement by Carney

Details: Carney’s statement summarises the outcomes of the G7 summit held in Kananaskis in Alberta on 15-17 June. Among other issues, it tackles Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Quote: "G7 Leaders expressed support for President Trump’s efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. They recognised that Ukraine has committed to an unconditional ceasefire, and they agreed that Russia must do the same.

G7 Leaders are resolute in exploring all options to maximise pressure on Russia, including financial sanctions. The G7 met with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, Mark Rutte to discuss their support for a strong and sovereign Ukraine, including budgetary defence and recovery and reconstruction support."

Background:

According to Reuters, the G7 has not issued a joint statement on the war in Ukraine due to resistance from the United States. Instead, Carney is expected to issue a chair’s statement on behalf of the G7, which does not require endorsement from the other leaders.

Media reports also indicate that Zelenskyy has cut short his visit to Canada and is returning to Ukraine.

