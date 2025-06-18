G7 won't issue joint statement on Ukraine due to US opposition – Reuters

Reuters has reported that the G7 has not issued a joint statement on the war in Ukraine due to opposition from the United States.

Quote from Reuters: "A Canadian official initially said Ottawa had dropped plans for the G7 to issue a strong statement on the war in Ukraine after resistance from the United States."

Details: According to two Reuters sources within the G7, once the summit concludes on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to release a statement as chair of the Group of Seven calling for increased pressure on Russia through sanctions and stating that the G7 supports US-led peace efforts.

Canada holds the rotating G7 presidency this year. Other leaders do not have to sign the G7 chair's statement.

A European official said that leaders emphasised their plans for tough measures against Russia to Trump, who seemed impressed, although he does not support sanctions in principle.

Three European diplomats said Trump had made it clear he wants to increase pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin and consider a US Senate bill drafted by Senator Lindsey Graham but gave no guarantees.

The G7 leaders agreed on six statements concerning illegal migration, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, wildfires, transnational repression and quantum computing.

Reuters noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would leave the G7 summit with new assistance from Canada, which is hosting the summit, but without a joint support statement from members or the opportunity to meet US President Donald Trump.

The G7 countries tried to reach a unified position on the conflict in Ukraine after Trump expressed support for Putin and left the summit a day early.

Canadian broadcaster CBC News, citing a high-ranking source in the Canadian government, reported that there would be no joint G7 leaders' statement on the war in Ukraine because the United States would not agree to the final wording.

According to the source, six leaders were ready to go far in their language, but the Americans wanted to soften it. The source said the Americans did not want some harsh remarks about Russia to be included in the joint statement, as it could jeopardise talks to end the war.

As Bloomberg reported, discussions among the G7 leaders did not prompt Trump to impose tougher sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy said in his address to participants at the G7 summit in Canada that the United States could force Russia to end its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and that working with Trump is essential to this effort.

