All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOWednesday, 18 June 2025, 03:13
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Canada. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cut short his visit to Canada and is returning to Ukraine.

Source: CBC News; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Sources in the Ukrainian delegation told CBC News that Zelenskyy is shortening his visit following the deadly strike on Kyiv on the night of 16-17 June and the decision of US President Donald Trump to skip the G7 summit programme on Tuesday. Trump left the G7 summit on Monday evening, citing the conflict in the Middle East as the reason.

Advertisement:

A source said Zelenskyy would return to Kyiv after concluding talks in Kananaskis, where the summit was being held. He cancelled a press conference that had been scheduled in Calgary.

Meanwhile, a Suspilne source also reported that Zelenskyy had shortened his visit programme in Canada and was now returning to Ukraine.

Background

  • According to Reuters, G7 has not issued a joint statement on the war in Ukraine due to resistance from the United States.
  • According to a CBC News source, six leaders were ready to take a strong stance in their wording, but the Americans wanted to tone it down.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyCanada
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy at G7 Summit: We must continue urging Trump to pressure Putin
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit: details of his agenda revealed
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Austrian chancellor in Vienna
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: