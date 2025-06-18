Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cut short his visit to Canada and is returning to Ukraine.

Source: CBC News; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Sources in the Ukrainian delegation told CBC News that Zelenskyy is shortening his visit following the deadly strike on Kyiv on the night of 16-17 June and the decision of US President Donald Trump to skip the G7 summit programme on Tuesday. Trump left the G7 summit on Monday evening, citing the conflict in the Middle East as the reason.

A source said Zelenskyy would return to Kyiv after concluding talks in Kananaskis, where the summit was being held. He cancelled a press conference that had been scheduled in Calgary.

Meanwhile, a Suspilne source also reported that Zelenskyy had shortened his visit programme in Canada and was now returning to Ukraine.

Background:

According to Reuters, G7 has not issued a joint statement on the war in Ukraine due to resistance from the United States.

According to a CBC News source, six leaders were ready to take a strong stance in their wording, but the Americans wanted to tone it down.

