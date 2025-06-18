All Sections
US condemns 17 June Russian attack on Kyiv that claimed over 20 lives

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 18 June 2025, 11:08
The US flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US State Department has condemned a large-scale Russian combined attack on Kyiv on the night of 16-17 June, which killed over 20 people.

Source: European Pravda, citing State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce

Details: Bruce stated that the US administration had been informed about the strike.

"We condemn those strikes and extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected. The President, in the recent past, has made his thoughts clear about striking the civilian areas in that regard," she stressed.

The State Department spokesperson also confirmed that a US citizen had been killed in the attack on Kyiv.

Quote: "We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Ukraine, and we stand ready to provide all possible consular assistance. And out of respect to the family during this obviously horrible time, we have no further details to offer in that regard."

Background:

  • According to the latest official reports, the death toll from Russia’s strike on Kyiv has risen to 23, with over 100 people injured.
  • The large-scale attack on the night of 16-17 June drew swift reactions from the ambassadors of Germany, the United Kingdom and the Baltic states.

