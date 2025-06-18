All Sections
Russian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 18 June 2025, 14:22
Rescue workers carrying a body. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers have recovered the bodies of twelve more people from under the rubble of a nine-storey residential building in the city of Kyiv destroyed by a Russian missile, bringing the death toll from this attack to 28.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES); Svitlana Vodolaha, spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Initially, the SES reported that as of 07:00, the bodies of five more people had been recovered from under the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-storey building. Less than an hour later, the SES reported that the body of another person (a man) had been recovered from under the rubble of the building in the Solomianskyi district.

Quote from Svitlana Vodolaha, spokeswoman for the SES: "So far there have been 22 confirmed deaths: 17 in the Solomianskyi district, three at a site in the Darnytskyi district, one in an apartment in Darnytskyi, and one person died in hospital."

 
Rescue workers carrying a body
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Asked how many people are still missing under the rubble, Vodolaha replied: "We don’t have exact information. The city authorities said some people haven’t been in contact. We know that 35 apartments have been destroyed. The search operation is still ongoing." 

Updated: Over the next few hours, rescue workers recovered six more bodies.

 
One of the bodies found at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

At 12:20, Vodolaha told UP that there were 26 fatalities as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv.

After 14:00, the State Emergency Service reported that two more bodies had been recovered from under the rubble. This brought the death toll in the Russian missile strike on the nine-storey building to 23 people. In total, 28 people were killed and 134 injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of 16-17 June.

 
Another body found at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: 

  • On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Early reports indicated that 14 people had been killed and over 100 wounded in the capital.
  • Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said a Russian ballistic missile had hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, completely destroying one section of the block.
  • Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kyiv oblasts were also attacked during that night.
  • Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 428 drones and missiles out of 472 launched against Ukraine. Hits were recorded in 10 locations and debris fell in 34 locations.

