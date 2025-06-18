Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, has stated that Moscow’s demand for all Western-supplied weapons at Kyiv’s disposal to be dismantled and destroyed demonstrates a complete disregard for US efforts to end the war.

Details: Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Ukraine must dismantle and destroy all Western-supplied weapons in its possession.

In response, Tykhyi noted that Russian officials continue to make absurd demands almost daily.

"Total inadequacy. Moscow shows complete disregard for the United States’ efforts to end the war," Tykhyi stressed.

In early June, US President Donald Trump said he had a positive conversation with Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, though not one that would lead to immediate peace. According to Trump, Putin "did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields".

Following that statement, regions across Ukraine, particularly Kyiv, have been subjected to heavy combined attacks. The 17 June strike on Kyiv alone killed 26 people and caused widespread destruction.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the Trump administration recently disbanded an interagency task force that intended to develop strategies for pressuring Russia into advancing peace talks with Ukraine.

