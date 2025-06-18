Search operations completed in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district after over 39 hours – video

Rescue workers at the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast

Search operations have been completed at a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district that was partially destroyed in a Russian strike on 17 June.

Source: Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Quote: "The search and rescue operations in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district lasted for over 39 hours. Rescue workers completed the search efforts at 19:20 today. The dismantling of the building structures continues.

Advertisement:

Sadly, 23 bodies were recovered from under the rubble at this location alone. In total, 28 people were killed and over 140 injured in the Russian strike on the capital on 17 June."

Details: More than 400 workers from the State Emergency Service and over 200 appliances were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the strike. Specialised emergency rescue and engineering equipment was used, along with drones and search dogs.

State Emergency Service personnel pulled two people out from under the rubble, and around 50 others were rescued from apartments and stairwells.

On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Early reports indicated that 14 people had been killed and over 100 wounded in the capital.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said a Russian ballistic missile had hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, completely destroying one section of the block.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!