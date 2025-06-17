Ballistic missile directly hits nine-storey building in Kyiv

A Russian ballistic missile has hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, completely destroying one section of the block.

Source: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko speaking to journalists at the scene; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communication Department of the Air Force, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Klymenko: "A ballistic missile hit a nine-storey building in Kyiv. One section of the building has been completely destroyed. It was destroyed all the way down to the basement due to a direct hit."

Advertisement:

Update: Later, Ihnat reported that a residential building in Kyiv had been hit by a Kh-101 cruise missile.

"Of the 16 Kh-101 cruise missiles, one hit the block; you can see the terrible aftermath; the other 15 were shot down," Ihnat said.

Details: Tkachenko added that a direct hit by a ballistic missile had been recorded in the Solomianskyi district of the capital.

As of now, 14 people have been killed and 55 injured in Kyiv, including three children.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital and destruction was recorded there. Initially, 40 people were reported injured.

Later, it was reported that 14 people had been killed in the capital.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!