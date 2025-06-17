Ballistic missile directly hits nine-storey building in Kyiv
A Russian ballistic missile has hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, completely destroying one section of the block.
Source: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko speaking to journalists at the scene; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communication Department of the Air Force, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast
Quote from Klymenko: "A ballistic missile hit a nine-storey building in Kyiv. One section of the building has been completely destroyed. It was destroyed all the way down to the basement due to a direct hit."
Update: Later, Ihnat reported that a residential building in Kyiv had been hit by a Kh-101 cruise missile.
"Of the 16 Kh-101 cruise missiles, one hit the block; you can see the terrible aftermath; the other 15 were shot down," Ihnat said.
Details: Tkachenko added that a direct hit by a ballistic missile had been recorded in the Solomianskyi district of the capital.
As of now, 14 people have been killed and 55 injured in Kyiv, including three children.
Background:
- On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital and destruction was recorded there. Initially, 40 people were reported injured.
- Later, it was reported that 14 people had been killed in the capital.
