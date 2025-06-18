Zelenskyy currently plans to attend NATO summit in The Hague in person – AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently planning to attend the 24-25 June NATO summit in The Hague in person, but the final decision will be made closer to the event.

Source: AFP with reference to a source in the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to AFP’s source, Zelenskyy will make the decision about whether to attend "on the eve of the summit". For now, the schedule remains tentative.

Advertisement:

The source also noted that the meeting of Alliance leaders is "an opportunity to maintain support and promote a ceasefire".

Background:

Zelenskyy has been invited to an official dinner for NATO leaders to be hosted by the King of the Netherlands on the evening of 24 June, the first day of the summit.

However, according to media reports, some Ukrainian officials are questioning the advisability of Zelenskyy attending the NATO summit given US President Donald Trump’s diminishing interest in resolving the war in Ukraine.

This week also saw Trump leave the G7 summit early, missing a planned meeting with Zelenskyy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!