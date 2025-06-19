All Sections
Russians damage agricultural business in Mykolaiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 19 June 2025, 07:39
Russians damage agricultural business in Mykolaiv Oblast
Emergency worker. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

The Russians attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with drones on the night of 18-19 June, damaging premises belonging to an agricultural business in the Inhulka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the Inhulka hromada with Shahed 131/136 drones at around 03:50 on 19 June. Premises belonging to an agricultural business were damaged and fires broke out in warehouse buildings and on dry grass as a result."

Details: Kim said the fires had been promptly extinguished. No casualties have been recorded.

