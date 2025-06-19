Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos

One person has been killed and four more have been injured, fires have broken out and damage has been recorded in Russian strikes on the Nikopol and Samar districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Since the evening, the aggressor has continued to attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery. Hits were recorded in Nikopol itself and Myrove and Marhanets hromadas. Early reports indicate that five people have been injured." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: A house and infrastructure facilities were damaged and a car was burned due to the Russian attack.

Damaged house Photos: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A fire broke out in the Samar district following a drone strike.

"Air defence forces downed three enemy drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight," Lysak concluded.

Damaged roof Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Updated: Later, Lysak added that an 11-year-old boy was among the five injured in the morning attacks on the Nikopol district. The child and three other adults are in hospital.

"One of the injured, a 59-year-old man, is in a critical condition. The others hospitalised are in a moderate condition. One other person affected will receive outpatient treatment," he reported.

Later, Lysak added that the 59-year-old man had died. The man was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds and severe burns. Doctors were unable to save the man’s life.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!