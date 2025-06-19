Zelenskyy lays flowers at Kyiv apartment building where Russian missile killed 23 people – video

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid tribute to the memory of those killed in a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Details: On Thursday 19 June, Zelenskyy laid flowers at the site where a Russian Kh-101 high-explosive missile struck a high-rise building in Kyiv. The strike on the building in the middle of the night claimed the lives of 23 civilians.

Quote: "My condolences go out to the families and loved ones. All those who were injured continue to receive assistance.

This attack is a reminder to the world that Russia is rejecting a ceasefire and choosing murder. I am grateful to all our partners who understand that Ukraine must become stronger every day. I am grateful to everyone who is prepared to put pressure on Moscow so that they feel the real cost of war."

Background:

The search and rescue operation in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv lasted over 39 hours, with the rescue workers concluding their search efforts at 19:20 on 18 June.

At this location alone, the bodies of 23 people were recovered from the rubble. In total, 28 people were killed and over 140 were injured in the capital as a result of Russia’s large-scale attack on the night of 16-17 June.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has attempted to justify the missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, claiming that the targets were defence industry facilities.

