UK Defence Intelligence: Israel-Iran сonflict poses сhallenges for Russia

UK Defence Intelligence has noted that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran presents both challenges and perceived benefits for Russia.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The latest Defence Intelligence update notes that Russia has no formal obligation to provide Iran with military assistance under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in January 2025. This agreement covers cooperation in a range of areas, including defence and security, but does not include a mutual defence clause, unlike Russia’s treaties with Belarus and North Korea.

Quote: "Russia almost certainly perceives some benefit in the conflict as it distracts international focus from its war against Ukraine."

More details: The conflict is, however, likely to disrupt the supply of Iranian military equipment, including strike drones, ballistic missiles and artillery ammunition, to Russia in the future. Iran has also provided support to Russia in establishing domestic drone production facilities.

Background:

On the night of 12-13 June, Israel launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, claiming they were necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. This triggered a series of retaliatory strikes.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has warned that any US intervention in the conflict would risk igniting "an all-out war in the region".

