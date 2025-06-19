All Sections
European Commission outlines immediate plans for €210bn in frozen Russian assets

Tetyana Vysotska, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 19 June 2025, 15:52
European Commission outlines immediate plans for €210bn in frozen Russian assets
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Union plans to keep €210 billion worth of Russian assets frozen within the EU in order to channel the extraordinary profits they generate to Ukraine until at least the end of 2025.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert in Brussels on 19 June, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Lammert stressed that €210 billion of Russian assets in the EU will remain frozen until at least the end of 2025, while the extraordinary profits they generate will be transferred to support Ukraine.

"We have immobilised Russia's assets, of which there are €210 billion in the EU, and we are using the profits from these assets to support Ukraine with the €45 billion G7 loans. This money goes, for example, to Ukraine's defence industry and energy recovery," Lammert said.

He reiterated that "these loans will then be repaid by future flows of extraordinary revenues from immobilised Russian assets".

"The first payment of €3 billion was sent to Ukraine in January [2025 – ed.], €1 billion in March, another billion in April, €1 billion in May, and €1 billion last Friday. The disbursements will continue in the course of this year," the European Commission spokesperson said.

"But what I can say is that the EU has always been very clear that Russia has to pay for the damage of this war. Legally sound and financially viable options must remain on the table to compensate for the damage done by Russia to Ukraine, and we need to continue discussing this," said Lammert. 

Background:

  • As European Pravda previously reported, Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, strongly criticised the recent decision to transfer €3 billion worth of Russian assets frozen in Europe to Western investors.
  • Notably, the EU has long been discussing the confiscation of frozen Russian assets and their transfer to Ukraine.
  • However, major powers such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain oppose the idea, fearing that confiscating the funds could drive away international investors and cost the EU its key leverage in peace negotiations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

