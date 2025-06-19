Lithuanian president insists on opening negotiation clusters with Ukraine as soon as possible

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has called for the swift opening of negotiation clusters as part of Ukraine's accession process to the European Union.

Source: Nausėda before a European Council meeting in a conversation with its president, António Costa

Details: Nausėda said that Ukraine's membership in the EU by 2030 is a strategic goal, adding that peace requires political determination and unity within the European Union.

Ahead of #EUCO, I spoke with @eucopresident Antonio Costa on key priorities: increased support for member states facing direct threats from Russia & Belarus, opening accession negotiations on Ukraine as soon as possible. Ukraine’s EU membership by 2030 is a strategic goal. Peace… pic.twitter.com/KcNrs0x0K0 — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) June 19, 2025

"Ahead of the EU Council meeting, I spoke with António Costa on key priorities: increased support for member states facing direct threats from Russia & Belarus, opening accession negotiations on Ukraine as soon as possible," Nauseda tweeted.

Lithuania is one of the most consistent advocates of Ukraine's European integration and calls on EU institutions not to delay negotiations, in particular the technical opening of negotiation clusters.

Background:

Denmark, which will hold the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2025, has stated that it will continue to promote Ukraine's accession to the EU, despite Hungary's blocking of negotiations.

European Pravda previously learned that diplomatic circles believe it will be possible to unblock the negotiation process and open the first negotiation clusters after the end of the Polish presidency, i.e. from July.

If it becomes clear by the end of the summer that Hungary is entirely unwilling to make concessions, the EU may resort to plan B.

