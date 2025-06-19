All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuanian president insists on opening negotiation clusters with Ukraine as soon as possible

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 19 June 2025, 18:02
Lithuanian president insists on opening negotiation clusters with Ukraine as soon as possible
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has called for the swift opening of negotiation clusters as part of Ukraine's accession process to the European Union.

Source: Nausėda before a European Council meeting in a conversation with its president, António Costa

Details: Nausėda said that Ukraine's membership in the EU by 2030 is a strategic goal, adding that peace requires political determination and unity within the European Union.

Advertisement:

"Ahead of the EU Council meeting, I spoke with António Costa on key priorities: increased support for member states facing direct threats from Russia & Belarus, opening accession negotiations on Ukraine as soon as possible," Nauseda tweeted.

Lithuania is one of the most consistent advocates of Ukraine's European integration and calls on EU institutions not to delay negotiations, in particular the technical opening of negotiation clusters.

Background:

  • Denmark, which will hold the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2025, has stated that it will continue to promote Ukraine's accession to the EU, despite Hungary's blocking of negotiations.
  • European Pravda previously learned that diplomatic circles believe it will be possible to unblock the negotiation process and open the first negotiation clusters after the end of the Polish presidency, i.e. from July.
  • If it becomes clear by the end of the summer that Hungary is entirely unwilling to make concessions, the EU may resort to plan B.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LithuaniaUkraineEU
Advertisement:
EU postpones lowering price cap on Russian oil due to situation in Middle East
Ukraine sanctions Russian drone producers and suppliers
Ukraine brings back another group of severely wounded and seriously ill defenders from Russian captivity – photos, video
One person killed and 14 injured in Russian nighttime attack on Odesa – photos
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 10 hits, large-scale fires, 13 people injured – photos
FT: Trump left G7 summit early because of Zelenskyy and Macron
All News
Lithuania
Lithuanian Parliament speaker: GPS disruptions will persist until Russia ends war in Ukraine
Lithuania's chief diplomat becomes first foreign minister to visit Kherson since its 2022 liberation – photos
Lithuanian foreign minister comments on his journey to Kyiv during Russian attack: "Shower of missiles and drones"
RECENT NEWS
20:28
Zelenskyy: "Russia's plans in Sumy Oblast were insane – we're crushing these murderers"
20:19
"Ukraine is freedom": defence forces post videos of latest prisoner swap – videos
19:58
Four countries urge EU to support Eastern Shield and Baltic Defence Line
19:52
Ukraine brings drone units together in single Unmanned Systems Forces group
19:11
Putin: "No plans to occupy Sumy, but I wouldn't rule it out"
19:04
Bundeswehr designates Russia as "existential risk" to Germany and Europe
18:51
Putin claims that he wants Ukraine to "acknowledge reality", not surrender
18:43
"My socks made it through": Ukrainian border guard shows off socks with service logo that survived his time in Russian captivity – video
18:39
Baltic Sea faces real risk of military clash, German foreign minister warns
17:34
Ukraine's Armed Forces to have its first all-female drone interception crew
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: