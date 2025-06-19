All Sections
Tougher action against Russia's shadow fleet pledged by 14 European countries

Oleh PavliukThursday, 19 June 2025, 18:47
Tougher action against Russia's shadow fleet pledged by 14 European countries
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A group of European coastal states have agreed to step up efforts to counter Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, which is used to bypass international sanctions.

Source: a joint statement by 14 countries, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A joint statement pledging increased cooperation against Russia’s shadow fleet was issued on Thursday 19 June by representatives of the United Kingdom, Iceland and 12 EU countries (the Baltic states, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden).

They have called for joint and coordinated action to effectively counter Russia’s attempts to circumvent international sanctions.

"Today, we have agreed to further strengthen our cooperation and ensure a joint and coordinated approach by our national authorities to address Russia’s shadow fleet," the statement reads.

The group plans to develop guiding principles to promote responsible behaviour at sea, strengthen compliance with international law, and ensure greater transparency in maritime operations.

"If vessels fail to fly a valid flag in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, we will take appropriate action within international law," the countries warned.

Russia is believed to operate several hundred tankers within its shadow fleet, which it uses to transport oil and gas and ship stolen Ukrainian grain.

Background: 

  • Sweden recently adopted a new regulation to step up insurance checks on foreign vessels to tighten controls on Russia’s shadow fleet. 
  • The European Union has sanctioned nearly 350 ships associated with the fleet, most recently on 20 May.

