Ukraine will repatriate bodies from Russia via new process independent of Istanbul arrangements

The repatriation of bodies of Ukrainian citizens from Russia will continue in a new format that is no longer linked to the arrangements agreed at the Kyiv-Moscow talks in Istanbul.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, on the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "As part of the Istanbul agreements, Ukraine has received 6,000 bodies from the aggressor state that the Russians say were Ukrainian citizens, including defenders. The process of identification and verification is ongoing, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs has provided detailed comments on this. The work in this area is not over and it will continue.

Advertisement:

Repatriation will now proceed under a new format, independent of the implementation of the Istanbul agreements."

Background: The previous stage of repatriation, which involved rail transport, ended on 15 June. Future operations will be conducted using road transport.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!