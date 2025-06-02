Man supposedly linked to strategic aviation attack declared wanted in Russia

Authorities in the city of Ust-Kut in Russia’s Irkutsk Oblast have declared a man wanted for supposedly being involved in the drone attack on the Belaya airbase, which houses strategic aviation, and have published his photo.

Source: Ust-Kut City Administration on Telegram; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS; Russian Telegram channel Baza

Details: The authorities named the wanted individual as Andrii Tymofieiev, born in 1987 in Donetsk. He is said to be "possibly involved in the drone attack on the Belaya military airbase".

However, Baza reports that Tymofieiev was actually born in Zhytomyr and later lived in Kyiv. "A few years ago, he moved to Chelyabinsk Oblast. Most of his relatives, as well as Tymofieiev himself, were registered in the city of Miass," the channel states.

Baza also claims that in October 2024, Tymofieiev registered a sole proprietorship in the cargo transport sector. In December, he supposedly purchased several vehicles.

"It was with the help of these vehicles that the 1 June attacks on military facilities were organised. Sources say that a wanted notice for Tymofieiev has been distributed to all Interior Ministry departments," Baza reports.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the attack on Russian strategic aircraft, said that "our people withdrew from Russian territory on the eve of the operation and are now safe, as are those who helped us".

On 1 June, a series of strikes against Russian aircraft took place at at least four airfields in Russia. According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, this was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine, which resulted in the destruction of about 40 aircraft, including strategic bombers.

The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed the attack using FPV drones on military airfields in five regions, blaming the so-called Kyiv regime for the attack.

According to Axios, the United States was not informed about Ukraine's military operation to destroy dozens of Russian aircraft.

Zelenskyy called the operation to destroy more than 40 strategic aircraft at Russian airfields a brilliant result that will go down in history books.

Later, the first satellite images appeared online, allowing for a better assessment of Russian losses at the Belaya airbase in Irkutsk Oblast. GEOINT consultant Chris Biggers published the photos.

