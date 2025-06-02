Heads of Ukrainian and Russian delegations reportedly held one-on-one meeting before talks
Monday, 2 June 2025, 21:35
Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul, and Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov held a bilateral meeting ahead of the talks.
Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, citing Medinsky
Details: According to media reports, the meeting lasted two and a half hours. Medinsky said that it "played an important role in preparing for the general session of negotiations".
Advertisement:
Background:
- The meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, which lasted just over an hour, was the second after the negotiations on 16 May.
- Prior to the talks with the Russians, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia and Oleksandr Bevz, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, met with representatives of three of Ukraine's European partners – Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.
- Following the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an all-for-all prisoner exchange of seriously wounded and young servicemen.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!