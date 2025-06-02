Heads of Ukrainian and Russian delegations reportedly held one-on-one meeting before talks

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul, and Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov held a bilateral meeting ahead of the talks.

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, citing Medinsky

Details: According to media reports, the meeting lasted two and a half hours. Medinsky said that it "played an important role in preparing for the general session of negotiations".

Background:

The meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, which lasted just over an hour, was the second after the negotiations on 16 May.

Prior to the talks with the Russians, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia and Oleksandr Bevz, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, met with representatives of three of Ukraine's European partners – Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Following the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an all-for-all prisoner exchange of seriously wounded and young servicemen.

