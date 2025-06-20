Russia loses 1,090 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day
Friday, 20 June 2025, 07:16
Russia has lost 1,090 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,009,330 (+1,090) military personnel;
- 10,954 (+3) tanks;
- 22,860 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,374 (+46) artillery systems;
- 1,421 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,188 (+1) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 41,299 (+70) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,369 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 52,501 (+81) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,920 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
