Russia loses 1,090 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 20 June 2025, 07:16
Ukrainian soldiers launching drones. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,090 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,009,330 (+1,090) military personnel;
  • 10,954 (+3) tanks;
  • 22,860 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,374 (+46) artillery systems;
  • 1,421 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,188 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 41,299 (+70) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,369 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 52,501 (+81) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,920 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

