Russia attacks Nikopol district: one person injured, businesses and educational institutions damaged – photos

One person has been injured and destruction has been recorded as a result of Russian strikes on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Explosions were heard again in the Nikopol district… A 39-year-old man has been injured. He is in hospital in a critical condition."

Details: Lysak said that the Russians had attacked the city of Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas. They fired Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery and also used FPV drones. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Damaged building. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Two industrial facilities, two educational institutions, four houses, a gas pipeline and a car were damaged.

Damaged building. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

