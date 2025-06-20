Russia hits Kharkiv Oblast with drones, injuring woman and destroying houses

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with drones on the night of 19-20 June, targeting the villages of Korotych and Vysokyi. A 33-year-old woman sustained injuries in the attack.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: It was reported that the UAVs had hit civilian facilities in the village of Korotych at about 02:00, causing large fires.

At about the same time, the Russian drones had struck the village of Vysokyi. At least 15 residential houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged.

The 33-year-old woman was injured.

Early reports indicate that the Geran-2 UAVs were used in the Russian attack.

