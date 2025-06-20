Russia hits Kharkiv Oblast with drones, injuring woman and destroying houses
Friday, 20 June 2025, 11:06
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with drones on the night of 19-20 June, targeting the villages of Korotych and Vysokyi. A 33-year-old woman sustained injuries in the attack.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Details: It was reported that the UAVs had hit civilian facilities in the village of Korotych at about 02:00, causing large fires.
At about the same time, the Russian drones had struck the village of Vysokyi. At least 15 residential houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged.
The 33-year-old woman was injured.
Early reports indicate that the Geran-2 UAVs were used in the Russian attack.
