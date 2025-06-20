All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian officers hide in rear and avoid going to front lines, Ukrainian intelligence says

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 20 June 2025, 14:21
Russian officers hide in rear and avoid going to front lines, Ukrainian intelligence says
Stock photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian intelligence has reported that Russian officers are avoiding the front lines en masse, hiding in rear units.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Over 45% of Russian Armed Forces officers serving in reserve units of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces have no legitimate grounds for serving in the rear."

Advertisement:

Details: In particular, documents signed by Lieutenant General Mikhail Zusk, Russian Chief of Staff of the Southern Military District, reveal the unjustified transfer of more than 900 officers to rear units. At least 200 of them were assigned despite the units already being fully staffed.

There are also cases of these "reservists" being absent without leave.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted that the mass desertion of Russian officers from the front lines, formalised as a transfer to the rear, indicates a lack of morale and crisis among the Russian command: "Realising the scale of losses and the inevitability of their own death, the officers of the aggressor state are trying at all costs to avoid participating in combat operations."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

defence intelligenceRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Russia launched missile attack on Ukrainian military training ground: killed and injured reported
Freed Belarusian opposition figure voices full support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
Ukraine controls 90 sq km in Russia’s Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Teenager killed and three people injured in Russian attack on Sloviansk
updatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones, killing one man
Belarus frees 14 political prisoners following talks with US
All News
defence intelligence
UK Defence Intelligence: Israel-Iran сonflict poses сhallenges for Russia
Russia's war losses hit 1 million, says UK Defence Intelligence
Germany's Merz may appoint ambassador to Ukraine as head of German intelligence
RECENT NEWS
18:03
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry commented on US strikes on Iran: Iran's nuclear programme must be terminated
17:23
Russia launched missile attack on Ukrainian military training ground: killed and injured reported
17:15
updatedRussian attack on Kramatorsk: 3 killed, search for people under rubble continues – photos
16:56
Norwegian defence minister discusses long-range weapons investment with Zelenskyy
16:43
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new military operations in Europe
16:18
Freed Belarusian opposition figure voices full support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
15:12
Ukrainian forces liberate Andriivka in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
14:50
Ukraine evacuates 176 citizens from Israel ahead of US strikes on Iran
14:33
Zelenskyy to attend PACE meeting next week
14:09
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian fuel train in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: