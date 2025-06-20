Ukrainian intelligence has reported that Russian officers are avoiding the front lines en masse, hiding in rear units.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Over 45% of Russian Armed Forces officers serving in reserve units of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces have no legitimate grounds for serving in the rear."

Details: In particular, documents signed by Lieutenant General Mikhail Zusk, Russian Chief of Staff of the Southern Military District, reveal the unjustified transfer of more than 900 officers to rear units. At least 200 of them were assigned despite the units already being fully staffed.

There are also cases of these "reservists" being absent without leave.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted that the mass desertion of Russian officers from the front lines, formalised as a transfer to the rear, indicates a lack of morale and crisis among the Russian command: "Realising the scale of losses and the inevitability of their own death, the officers of the aggressor state are trying at all costs to avoid participating in combat operations."

