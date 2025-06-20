Latvian parliament urges swift NATO invite for Ukraine

The Latvian parliament, the Seimas, has approved a statement ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague on 24–25 June in support of inviting Ukraine to join NATO as soon as possible.

Source: Delfi, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The document states that inviting Ukraine will not mean immediate accession, but will give a politically and morally significant signal of a clear path to the Alliance. Latvia calls on allies to push this process forward and make this clear at the summit in The Hague.

Advertisement:

In the statement, the Seimas mentions the agreement between Latvia and Ukraine on long-term support and security guarantees signed in April 2024, as well as the practical and political support provided for in it, including the process of Euro-Atlantic integration. The Seimas recalls that it has taken a consistent position in supporting the territorial integrity, sovereignty and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

Read also: No promises, just funding: NATO Hague summit to approve new ways to support Ukraine in fight

In view of these circumstances, Latvia’s Seimas "supports the early invitation of Ukraine to NATO membership and the progressive advancement of the process of its accession to the European Union."

The Seimas stressed that Latvia’s support for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration is based on the belief that a stable Ukraine is a prerequisite for long-term security in Europe and Latvia.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is known to have been invited to an official dinner for NATO leaders, which will be hosted by the King of the Netherlands on the evening of 24 June.

However, given that US President Donald Trump’s interest in resolving the war in Ukraine is waning, some Ukrainian officials are reportedly questioning whether Zelenskyy should attend the NATO summit at all.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!