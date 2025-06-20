Bundeswehr designates Russia as "existential risk" to Germany and Europe

The German military, the Bundeswehr, has warned in an internal strategy paper of the danger Russia poses to both Germany and Europe as a whole.

Source: the print edition of the German magazine Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda, citing the German Press Agency (dpa); Reuters

Details: According to Spiegel, security specialists and experts spent 18 months drafting the Bundeswehr policy document, which is intended to serve as the conceptual basis for its future policy direction.

The document warns that Russia is deliberately aligning its entire governmental and economic structure in preparation for a potential large-scale conflict with NATO, Spiegel reports.

The Bundeswehr document cited by Spiegel says the modernisation of the Russian Armed Forces is progressing rapidly and they could have 1.5 million soldiers by 2026.

The German military considers Russia an "existential risk" because the Kremlin is mobilising industry and power "specifically to meet the requirements for a large-scale conflict against NATO by the end of this decade," Reuters quotes the document as saying.

The document's authors recommend a significant expansion of both military capabilities and civilian infrastructure to support the defence of Germany and the Alliance, Spiegel reports.

Background:

An assessment by Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and the Bundeswehr has concluded that Russia sees itself in a systemic confrontation with the West and is preparing for a major war with NATO.

The Bundestag has acknowledged that Russia could launch an attack on NATO within the next two to three years.

