All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Bundeswehr designates Russia as "existential risk" to Germany and Europe

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 20 June 2025, 19:04
Bundeswehr designates Russia as existential risk to Germany and Europe
Stock photo: Getty Images

The German military, the Bundeswehr, has warned in an internal strategy paper of the danger Russia poses to both Germany and Europe as a whole.

Source: the print edition of the German magazine Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda, citing the German Press Agency (dpa); Reuters

Details: According to Spiegel, security specialists and experts spent 18 months drafting the Bundeswehr policy document, which is intended to serve as the conceptual basis for its future policy direction.

Advertisement:

The document warns that Russia is deliberately aligning its entire governmental and economic structure in preparation for a potential large-scale conflict with NATO, Spiegel reports.

The Bundeswehr document cited by Spiegel says the modernisation of the Russian Armed Forces is progressing rapidly and they could have 1.5 million soldiers by 2026.

The German military considers Russia an "existential risk" because the Kremlin is mobilising industry and power "specifically to meet the requirements for a large-scale conflict against NATO by the end of this decade," Reuters quotes the document as saying.

The document's authors recommend a significant expansion of both military capabilities and civilian infrastructure to support the defence of Germany and the Alliance, Spiegel reports.

Background: 

  • An assessment by Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and the Bundeswehr has concluded that Russia sees itself in a systemic confrontation with the West and is preparing for a major war with NATO.
  • The Bundestag has acknowledged that Russia could launch an attack on NATO within the next two to three years.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

warNATO
Advertisement:
NATO countries agree to allocate 5% of GDP to defence – Reuters, DPA
Freed Belarusian opposition figure voices full support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
Ukraine controls 90 sq km in Russia’s Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Teenager killed and three people injured in Russian attack on Sloviansk
updatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones, killing one man
Belarus frees 14 political prisoners following talks with US
All News
war
Baltic Sea faces real risk of military clash, German foreign minister warns
Russia aims to maintain and intensify assaults on Ukraine in June – DeepState
Russian central bank governor admits last economic resources exhausted
RECENT NEWS
07:06
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
02:46
Large-scale Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: one killed, four injured, houses and hotel damaged
20:13
Three injured in Russian attack on Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, including two children
20:00
NATO countries agree to allocate 5% of GDP to defence – Reuters, DPA
18:03
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on US strikes on Iran: Iran's nuclear programme must be terminated
17:23
Russia launches missile attack on Ukrainian military training ground: several killed and injured
17:15
updatedRussian attack on Kramatorsk: 3 killed, search for people under rubble continues – photos
16:56
Norwegian defence minister discusses long-range weapons investment with Zelenskyy
16:43
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new military operations in Europe
16:18
Freed Belarusian opposition figure voices full support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: