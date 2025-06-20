Ukraine's foreign minister responds to Putin's recent claim on land seizure: Russians bring only death

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has responded to a statement by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who said that "wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, that belongs to us".

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Quote: "But, of all Putin's deranged statements today, one about the Russian soldier's foot stands out. In reality, wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, he brings along only death, destruction, and devastation.

Putin does not care about Russian soldiers or their feet torn apart by Ukrainian drones. He is a mass murderer of his own people. He already disposed one million Russian soldiers in a senseless bloodbath in Ukraine without achieving a single strategic goal. One million soldiers. Two million feet."

Details: Sybiha noted that Putin's cynical statements show complete disregard for the US peace efforts.

"While the United States and the rest of the world have called for an immediate end to the killing, Russia's top war criminal discusses plans to seize more Ukrainian territory and kill more Ukrainians," he added.

Quote: "And, while Putin is busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he is bringing Russians inside the country to their knees economically.

His cynical statements serve only one purpose: to divert public attention away from the complete failure of his quarter-century rule."

Details: Sybiha said the only way to force Russia to make peace is to increase support for Ukraine's defence and strike the Russian economy hard with devastating sanctions.

Background: On 20 June, Putin claimed that he considers Russians and Ukrainians "one and the same people" and that "wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, that belongs to us".

