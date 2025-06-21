All Sections
Russia loses 1,060 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 21 June 2025, 06:46
Fire being launched. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,060 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 116 vehicles and fuel tankers over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,010,390 (+1,060) military personnel;
  • 10,955 (+1) tanks;
  • 22,865 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,393 (+19) artillery systems;
  • 1,421 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,188 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 41,422 (+123) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,369 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 52,617 (+116) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,920 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

