Lukashenko meets with Trump's envoy Kellogg in Belarus – video

Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has met with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, in Minsk.

Source: Lukashenko's press service

Details: Lukashenko greeted Kellogg with the words, "Well, look who it is! Hello, dear friend!"

Advertisement:

The state media reported that the agenda of the talks included "international issues and the overall situation in the world, regional issues and Belarusian-American relations".

"I am very pleased to meet you, Mr General. I really hope that our conversation will be very sincere and open. If it isn't, what's the point of meeting? We will not achieve any results if we are wise and sly in front of each other….You caused quite a stir in the world with your arrival," Lukashenko said.

For reference: Kellogg became the highest-ranking US official to visit an authoritarian state in recent years.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Belarus in 2020, during Trump's first term, which was the highest-level visit by a US official to the country in 20 years.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!